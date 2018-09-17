One-Year-Old Hurt In Stearns County Crash

ST. JOSEPH -- A one-year-old was hurt when the U-Haul truck he was riding in crashed. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94, east of Stearns County Road 2, in St. Joseph Township.

The driver, 40-year-old Yvonne Pahn of Broomall, Pennsylvania swerved to avoid a deer, struck a guard rail, and came to a stop on the left shoulder.

Pahn was not hurt.

One-year-old Raphel Yaney of Broomall was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other kids in the truck were not hurt.