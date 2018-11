CLINTON-- A single-car crash left one woman hurt Sunday morning near Clinton.

The incident happened on Highway 7 by County Road 7 in Big Stone County around 12:20 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the car was headed east on Highway 7 when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the car, 60-year-old Barbara Athey of Clinton was taken to Ortonville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol was involved.