One Person Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash in Todd County

WEST UNION -- A semi driver was hurt when the driver of a car lost control and hit the truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 94 near West Union in Todd County.

Forty-eight-year-old Moises Magallanes of North Branch lost control and went off the road and into the median. The car then swerved back onto the freeway and collided with the semi.

Magallanes was not hurt, but the semi driver 24-year-old Sydni Stephens of Somerset, Wisconsin was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.