One Person Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash In Richmond

RICHMOND -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Richmond. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say 22-year-old Robert Aguilar of St. Cloud was driving west on Highway 23 when he failed to stop for a stoplight and struck another vehicle going south on County Road 71.

The second vehicle was driven by 66-year-old Stephen Dietman of St. Cloud.

A passenger is Aguilar's vehicle, Joauquin Gallardo of Richmond, was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries.