COLD SPRING - A woman was hurt in a crash Friday night in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 23 east of Main Street in Cold Spring.

Authorities say a car driven by 37-year-old Tia Casida of Ramsey was driving west on Highway 23 when she went off the road and hit a pile of landscape rocks.