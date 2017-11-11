One Person Hurt In Stearns County Crash
MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP - One woman is hurt in a crash involving a semi just south of Kimball.
Authorities say the crash happened 3:45 p.m. Friday, on Highway 15 south of County Road 150 in Maine Prairie Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 45-year-old Emilia Stromgren of Dassel, was going north on Highway 15 when she crossed over the center line. A semi driven by 51-year-old Barrett Lindeman swerved to avoid the SUV. Stromgren's SUV struck the semi at the rear axle and the semi came to a stop in the southbound ditch.
Stromgren was taken to Meeker Memorial Hosptial with non-life threatening injuries. Lindeman was not hurt in the crash.