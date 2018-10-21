One Person Hurt in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- One person was hurt in a crash when troopers say a vehicle ran a red light. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 15 and 3rd Street North.

A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Hani Osman of St. Cloud was going north on the highway making a left turn onto 3rd Street. Meanwhile, another vehicle was going west on 3rd Street and ran the red light, struck the first vehicle and then kept going. The second vehicle was found a few blocks away and the occupants were found at a home.

Osman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Maria Montanez of St. Cloud. She and her nine-year-old passenger were not hurt.