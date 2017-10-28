One Person Hurt In Rollover Near Richmond

MUNSON TOWNSHIP - A woman was hurt after her SUV rolled into a lake just south of Richmond.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Highway 22 north of Edgeton Road near Richmond in Munson Township.

Authorities say a SUV driven by 39-year-old Leeann Athmann of Richmond was going north on Highway 22 when she went off the road, hit a tree and rolled into a lake.

Athmann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was involved at the time of the crash.