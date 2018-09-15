One Person Hurt in I-94 Crash Friday

MONTICELLO -- One person was hurt when they crashed their SUV on Interstate 94 Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old Sopo Kennedy of Moorhead was traveling eastbound on I-94 west of Highway 25 near Monticello just after 6:00 p.m. when the crash happened.

Sopo lost control, went into the median and crashed into the cable barrier.

Sopo was taken to the Monticello hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three passengers in the SUV were not hurt.