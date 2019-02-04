One Person Hurt in 4-Vehicle Crash on Highway 10

SAUK RAPIDS -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the Highway 15 split.

A Saturn was heading east on Highway 10 when it lost control and hit a guard rail. A pickup was stopped for the crash when a second Saturn lost control and hit the pickup. The pickup then pushed forward and rear-ended an unoccupied squad car.

Thirty-two-year-old Dianne Gerdes of Little Falls was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her 14-year-old passenger was not hurt.

The State Patrol says the roads were snow and ice covered.