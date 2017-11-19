One Person Airlifted To Hospital After Running Into Limo

BIG LAKE - One person has life-threatening injuries after colliding a limousine in Big Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m Sunday on Highway 10 near 168th Street in Big Lake

Authorities say a limo driven by 47-year-old Robert Nowak from Big Lake was going west on Highway 10 when 29-year-old Daniel Martin from Zimmerman was struck, he was crossing the road.