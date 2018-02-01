One Minnesota Herberger’s Store Among 42 Parent Company Closings
MILWAUKEE -- Department store chain Bon-Ton has identified 42 stores that it will be closing following years of declining sales, including one in Minnesota.
The stores operate under various banners including Herberger's, Boston Store, Carson's, and Younkers.
The company plans to close the Herberger's Clearance Center in Maplewood. Nine stores are closing in Wisconsin, and two in Iowa.
Bon-Ton said in November it would shut at least 40 stores in 2018, but didn't identify the locations at that time.