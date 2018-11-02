One Man Hurt in I-94 Crash

ST. MICHAEL -- One man was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on I-94 just west of Highway 241 in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi, a van and a pick-up were all heading west on the freeway when the semi rear-ended the van causing the van to roll into the ditch. Meanwhile, the semi went left and struck the pickup.

The driver of the van, 51-year-old Lee Craig of Shafer had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 59-year-old Patricia Erickson of St. Cloud and the driver of the semi 49-year-old Robert Beauchamp of Wells, Michigan were not hurt.