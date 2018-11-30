One Man Hurt in Buffalo Crash

BUFFALO -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 3rd Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car heading south on Highway 25 failed to yield as they were turning left onto 3rd Avenue and struck an SUV going north on the highway.

The driver of the car 23-year-old Andrew Zochert of Minneapolis was not hurt. However, his passenger, 21-year-old Antino Peltier of St. Paul has non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 50-year-old Kathleen Hulet of Maple Lake was not hurt.