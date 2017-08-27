One Man Hurt In Alcohol Involved Crash

PRINCETON - One man was hurt after his car went off the road in Baldwin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after mid-night on Sunday near the intersection of Highway 169 and 317th Avenue just south of Princeton.

Authorities say a car driven by 24-year-old Dominic Fraboni of Zimmerman was driving west on 317th Avenue when he failed to turn and drove through a ditch and onto the lanes of Highway 169.