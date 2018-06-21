One Hurt, One Jailed in St. Cloud Knife Fight

ST. CLOUD -- Two men from St. Cloud were involved in a fight Wednesday that sent one of them to the hospital and the other to jail.

St. Cloud Police responded to the area of 10th Street and 10th Avenue Southeast also known as 10-10 Park just after 5:00 p.m. on a report of a fight. Officers arrived to learn a 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a knife wound.

Police learned the victim and 19-year-old Nathan Goff had an argument over past issues which then turned into a physical fight. Officers also learned the victim had two small puncture wounds in his torso and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.