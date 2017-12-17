One Hurt in Wright County Crash

MAPLE LAKE - A 20-year-old from South Dakota was hurt in a crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Sunday on Highway 55 and Maple Avenue in Maple Lake.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 70-year-old Irene Hudek of Maple Lake was going south on Maple Avenue and pulled out in front of a car going west on Highway 55. The car's driver, 20-year-old Erica Bien from Brooking, South Dakota was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bien's passenger, 20-year-old Heidi Bien of Brookings, South Dakota was not hurt in the crash. Hudek was also not hurt.