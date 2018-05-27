One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Albany

ALBANY -- A two-vehicle crash sent an Avon woman to the hospital after being hit while making a U-turn Sunday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 2:00 p.m., 68-year-old Jeanette Miller of Avon was heading south on County Road 10 just north of County Road 174 when she missed a driveway she wanted to turn into. While attempting a U-turn in another driveway, she was hit by a pickup driven by 46-year-old Gene Bast of Paynesville.