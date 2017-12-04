One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities say inattentive driving led to a crash near Munsinger Gardens Sunday afternoon.

St. Cloud Police say the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 13th Street SE, and Kilian Boulevard.

Forty-year-old Damon Holland ,of St. Cloud, was heading east on 13th Street when he stopped for a stop sign. At the same time, 52-year-old Renae Poepping of St. Cloud was heading north on Kilian.

Holland entered the intersection after stopping, striking Poepping's vehicle. Poepping was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Holland was ticketed for inattentive driving.