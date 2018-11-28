One Hurt in Two Car Crash on Highway 23 Near Richmond

RICHMOND -- A Staples woman was taken to the hospital after hitting another vehicle head-on, on Highway 23 in Munson Township just southwest of Richmond.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Camryn Banaka was heading east on Highway 23 near 253rd Avenue. At the same time, 34-year-old Jaime Aubart was heading west on 23.

The Patrol says Banaka crossed the center line, hitting Aubart. Banaka was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Aubart was not hurt.