One Hurt In Three-Vehicle Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash when someone ran a red light in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 15 at 2nd Street around 9:30 Sunday morning.

Authorities say a van driven by 55-year-old Carmen Finger of Waite Park ran a red light and hit an SUV driven by 45-year-old Paul OBrien of St. Cloud. The van then hit a sign and another SUV driven by 41-year-old Aron Frakes of Lakeville.