One Hurt in St. Michael Crash

ST. MICHAEL -- A young boy was hurt in a crash on Highway 241 in St. Michael Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 4:00 p.m. a car driven by 53-year-old Michael Lester was heading west on Highway 241 near O'Day Avenue in St. Michael, when he went off the road and hit a railroad crossing pole.

Lester's passenger, 12-year-old Alexander Lester was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threating injuries, Michael was not hurt.