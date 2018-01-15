One Hurt in St. Michael Crash

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. MICHAEL -- A young boy was hurt in a crash on Highway 241 in St. Michael Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 4:00 p.m. a car driven by 53-year-old Michael Lester was heading west on Highway 241 near O'Day Avenue in St. Michael, when he went off the road and hit a railroad crossing pole.

Lester's passenger, 12-year-old Alexander Lester was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threating injuries, Michael was not hurt.

The Patrol says snow and ice played a role in the crash.

