One Hurt in Rear End Crash Near Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE -- One person is hurt after a rear end crash near Clear Lake Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Highway 10 at 75th Avenue Southeast.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 66-year-old Bernard Hilla, of Clearwater, was heading east on Highway 10 when he braked for slowing traffic and was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 33-year-old Brian Petersen of Nisswa. Petersen and his two passengers, 33-year-old Brittany Petersen and 1-year-old Kaidric Petersen, were not hurt.