One Hurt in Rear-End Crash in Sherburne County

BECKER -- A Brainerd man is hurt after a chain reaction crash near Becker Friday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Liberty Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda Accord driven by 27-year-old Isaias Meza of Big Lake, and a Chevrolet Traverse driven by 30-year-old Joseph Carter of Cass Lake, were waiting at a stop light when Carter's vehicle was hit from behind causing a chain reaction crash.

The driver who caused the crash was 88-year-old Thomas Kientzle of Brainerd. He was taken to North Memorial for non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.