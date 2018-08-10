One Hurt in Highway 23/Highway 95 Crash

MINDEN TOWNSHIP -- An east-central Minnesota man was hurt in a crash near St. Cloud Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van driven by 66-year-old Diane Denbeste was eastbound on Highway 23 just before 1:00 p.m. when she slowed to turn south onto Highway 95 in Benton County.

When Denbeste stopped for traffic, the van was struck from behind. The driver of that car was 24-year-old Kaleen Pittman of Princeton.

Neither driver was hurt, but a passenger in the lead vehicle, 69-year-old Eugene Denbeste of Cedar, Minnesota was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.