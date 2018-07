CLEARWATER -- A Merrifield man was hurt after a crash involving a semi on I-94, east of Highway 24 near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:15 a.m. Friday 42-year-old Vaughn Gentry was navigating through slowed traffic due to an unrelated crash in the area. As traffic was slowing, the semi driven by 42-year-old Alan Stone of Bruce, Wisconsin hit Gentry.