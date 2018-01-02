One Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in Sherburne County

BIG LAKE -- An Eden Prairie man is hurt after a chain reaction crash in Sherburne County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Highway 25 just before County Road 11 in Big Lake Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old girl was driving south on Highway 25 when she rear-ended another vehicle causing a chain reaction that involved two more vehicles colliding.

The driver of the first vehicle hit was 25-year-old Yasir Farah, of Eden Prairie. He was taken to CentraCare Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.