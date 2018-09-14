One Hurt After SUV, Motorcycle Collide in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A Ramsey man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Thursday night on Highway 25 in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. at Highway 25 south and 14th Street Northeast. A motorcycle driven by 29-year-old Ryan Pulley of Ramsey was heading south on 25.

At the same time, an SUV driven by 53-year-old Eugene Schmidt of Buffalo was heading north, waiting in the turn lane to go west onto 14th Street Northeast. According to the patrol, Schmidt pulled out in front of Pulley, causing a collision.

Pulley was brought to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schmidt was not hurt.