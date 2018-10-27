One Hospitalized In Rockford Car Versus Truck Crash

ROCKFORD-- One person was hurt in a car versus pick-up truck crash near Rockford on Friday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 33 around 3:30 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pick-up truck was stopped and waiting to turn onto County Road 33 when it was rear-ended by the car.

The name of the 17-year-old driver of the car was not released. She was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 65-year-old Douglas Salfer of St. Michael, was not hurt. The two passengers in the truck, 55-year-old John Salfer of St. Michael, and 64-year-old Karen Salfer of Dayton were not hurt either.