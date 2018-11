MEIRE GROVE-- One man was hurt after a single-car crash near Meire Grove Saturday night.

The incident happened on Highway 71 near 405 Ave around 9:40 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car was going south on Highway 71 when it went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver of the car, 81-year-old Leland Erickson of Windom was taken to Sauk-Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.