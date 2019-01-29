One Hospitalized After 2 Car Crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- Icy roads led to a crash that sent an Isanti woman to the hospital just before noon Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 169 at Fremont Avenue in Zimmerman. Nineteen-year-old Kaeghan Murray was heading south on 169 when she slid through the intersection and into a pickup.

The pickup, driven by 25-year-old Joseph Zwack of Zimmerman was heading east on Fremont and was trying to turn left at the time.

Murray was brought to North Memorial Hospital in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries, Zwack was hurt, however, not brought to the hospital.