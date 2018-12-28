UPDATE: Passengers Identified in Fatal Big Lake Crash

BIG LAKE -- A Zimmerman woman was killed in a head-on crash involving an SUV and a small bus Thursday afternoon.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on County Road 15, near County Road 83.

Around 3:00 p.m., a small bus heading north on County Road 15, hit an SUV that was heading south on 15. The sheriff's office says road conditions and a curve in the road played a role in the crash.

Forty-seven-year-old Marilyn Balogi was killed in the crash.

The other seven bus passengers were taken to area hospitals. They have been identified as 22-year-old Katerina Berglund of Zimmerman, 25-year-old Josclyn Cross of Zimmerman, 28-year-old Natasha Duren of Princeton, 27-year-old Cassandra Hible of Zimmerman, 36-year-old Jason Lee of Zimmerman, 22-year-old Aaron Silva of Princeton, and 47-year-old Herbert Eckert of Zimmerman.

The bus driver, 61-year-old Curtis Crane of Elk River, and the driver of the SUV, 17-year-old Matthew Duitsman of Elk River, were also hospitalized.

Authorities say the bus was owned by Tri-CAP in Waite Park.