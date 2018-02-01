Onamia Woman Hurt in Highway 169 Crash

ONAMIA -- One woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Onamia early Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Highway 169 near Highway 27.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van driven by 79-year-old Lavonne Haugen of Onamia was heading east on Highway 27 when she pulled out in front of a car at the Highway 169 intersection.

Haugen was taken to Mille Lacs Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.