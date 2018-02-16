Olympic Figure Skating Motivating St. Cloud Athletes

ST. CLOUD -- Figure skating is getting a lot of attention this year thanks to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, and a local club has been grooming generations of skaters for over 40 years.

The St. Cloud Figure Skating Club has taught young skaters the craft since 1973.

The athletes in the club all look up to the Olympic level skaters. Sartell High School Sophmore Lauren Peterson has been skating for 13 years. She says when she sees skaters like Mirai Nagasu at the Olympics, she uses it for motivation.

"It definitely motivates me as a skater, too see, I understand what they're doing, and she set the standard so high, it motivates me to work harder when I'm skating too."

The high standard was set just this week when Nagasu landed a "triple-axel", considered one of the most difficult moves in figure skating. She became the first American female to land the move at the Olympics.

The St. Cloud Figure Skating Club has their 44th annual show coming up on March 24-25. Tickets for that in advance are $8 for adults, $4 for students, kids 4 and under for free. At the door, they'll be $10 for adults, $6 for students.