Olivia Eiynck-Kimlinger, 98, Sartell

June 26, 1919 - June 6, 2018

7A gathering celebrating the life of Olivia Eiynck-Kimlinger, age 98 of Sartell will be 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Monday, June 11, 2018 at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery. Olivia died Wednesday at the Country Manor Care Center in Sartell. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Olivia was born June 26, 1919 in Freeport to Henry and Anna (Koetter) Kerfeld. She grew up in Freeport and married Edward H. Eiynck on June 17, 1941. The couple lived in St. Joseph and then St. John’s housing known as Flynntown. They built their home in 1965 in Collegeville. Olivia worked in the laundry and custodial services for St. John’s University and the Abbey church, finally retiring as a Taylor for the Monastery. Ed died on December 20, 1978. Olivia married Anthony M. Kimlinger on February 20, 1988 in Collegeville. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Olivia is survived by her children, Jerry (Marlene) Eiynck, Baudette; Ervin (Joyce) Eiynck, St. Joseph; Ron (Roseanne) Eiynck, St. Joseph; Janice (Denny) Pfannenstein, St. Joseph; Jeff (Sandy) Eiynck, St. Joseph; step-children, Tom (Jeane) Kimlinger, White Bear Lake and Marie Hinson, Pine Island. She is also survived by her sisters, Marie Eiynck, St. Cloud, Rita Niehause, Melrose, 36 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward in 1978, her husband Anthony in 1995, her infant son, Robert Eiynck, her grandson, Ryan Eiynck, great-grandson, Maxwell Evens and her brothers and sisters, Adella Blommel. Lawrence Kerfeld, Hubert Kerfeld, Elenore Herzog and Ray Kerfeld.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to STROKEMN.ORG