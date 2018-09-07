Ohio Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 241 in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- An Ohio woman was hurt after running a red light and striking another vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 4:00 p.m. a pickup driven by 50-year-old April Icenhower of Pomeroy, Ohio was heading south on Highway 241 over I-94 when she ran a red light.

Pomeroy hit an SUV driven by 54-year-old Randy Butau of Zimmerman. Pomeroy was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Butau was not hurt.