Ohio Man Airlifted After Crash Near Osakis

OSAKIS -- An Ohio man was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his vehicle. The incident happened shortly before noon Monday morning near Osakis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Kevin Kristofeld of Solon, Ohio was heading west on Interstate-94 when he lost control, went off the road and rolled multiple times.

Troopers say Kristofeld was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.