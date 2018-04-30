Ohio Man Airlifted After Crash Near Osakis
OSAKIS -- An Ohio man was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his vehicle. The incident happened shortly before noon Monday morning near Osakis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Kevin Kristofeld of Solon, Ohio was heading west on Interstate-94 when he lost control, went off the road and rolled multiple times.
Troopers say Kristofeld was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.
Kristofeld was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.