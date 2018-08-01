Officials Tracking Boundary Waters Wildfire

GRAND MARAIS (AP) -- Officials are tracking a 2-acre wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Kris Reichenbach , with the Superior National Forest, says the fire is burning north of Grand Marais near Seagull Lake.

Reichenbach says a crew is canoeing to the area to assess the fire which is also being monitored from the air.

Reichenbach says two other small fires were quickly contained in the past week in the BWCA. North of the border, Ontario officials are watching a half-dozen small wildfires in Quetico Provincial Park which are believed to have been started by lightning on Sunday and Monday.