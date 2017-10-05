Officials Report 123,000 Unfilled Jobs Statewide

UNDATED - Minnesota employers had about 123,000 job openings in the second quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that's up 26 percent from the same period a year ago when there were more than 97,000 vacancies statewide.

Sixty-percent of the job openings were in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area.

The most openings are in health care and social assistance, followed by accommodation and food services, retail, manufacturing, education, and construction.

Fifty-nine percent of the openings are either for part-time work or temporary seasonal jobs.