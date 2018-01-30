Officials Identify Woman Struck, Killed By Light-Rail Trains

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Officials have identified a woman who died after being struck by light-rail trains in St. Paul.

Metro Transit officials say 60-year-old Kim Heuer was killed Sunday when she was struck by Green Line trains, one heading eastbound and the other westbound.

Metro Transit police investigators are trying to determine why Heuer was standing between the eastbound and westbound tracks on University Avenue near Pascal Street in an area marked as a hazard zone.

Officials say the operators of both trains were put on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure during an investigation.

Heuer is the fifth person to die in a Green Line crash since the line opened in June 2014.