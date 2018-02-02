Officials Identify Man Fatally Shot by Police in St. James
ST. JAMES (AP) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man killed by police in St. James.
BCA says 20-year-old Gilberto Salas, of Gaylord, was shot by police at Casey's General Store Wednesday. Salas was a St. James native.
Authorities haven't said what led up to the shooting, only that Salas was driving a stolen vehicle and fled on foot into the store. The BCA says several officers used a stun gun on the man and an officer later shot him. Authorities say a knife was found at the scene.