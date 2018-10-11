Officers Who Killed Suicidal Teen Won’t Be Charged

CHASKA (AP) — Prosecutors have decided against any charges for two law enforcement officers who fatally shot a suicidal Minnesota teenager.

The Carver County Attorney's Office said Thursday the officers' use of deadly force was justified in the case. Sixteen-year-old Archer Amorosi was shot and killed after running from his house in Chanhassen on July 13. Authorities say the teen was holding a hatchet and a BB pistol.

After stun gun failed to stop him, Carver County Sheriff's Corporal Jake Hodge and Deputy Travis Larson opened fire, killing Amorosi. His mother called officers to her house, saying her son was suicidal and was threatening her with knives and a baseball bat.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the shooting and forwarded its findings to the state attorney.