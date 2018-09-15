Officers, Suspect Involved in Sauk Centre Standoff Identified

SAUK CENTRE -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more details about the stand-off that happened earlier this week in Sauk Centre.

Two officers fired their guns and one officer used his taser during the officer-involved shooting on Thursday at 711 10th Street in Sauk Centre.

Trooper Anthony Butler, who has been with the Minnesota State Patrol for nine years, fired his gun.

Officer Patrick Nechanicky , who has been with Melrose Police Department for 12 years, also fired his gun.

Sergeant Joseph Jensen , who has been with the Sauk Centre Police Department for 12 years, used his taser.

Butler and Nechanicky are on standard administrative leave.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Ramey Olson of Alexandria. He has been released from the hospital and has been booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Law enforcement were not wearing body cameras. Squad cameras did not capture video of the shooting.

The BCA is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident. The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating the assault of the Stearns County Deputy Paul Orvis by Olson.