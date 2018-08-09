Officer Assaulted at St. Cloud Prison

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) _ An assault at the St. Cloud prison sent a corrections officer to the hospital.

Authorities say the sergeant was processing an offender through intake and was taking him to his residential unit when the inmate struck him in the face with an elbow. The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

The facility was locked down after Wednesday's attack.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections released this statement:

Our highest priority at the Minnesota Department of Corrections is protecting the safety of our officers, staff, and inmates. We take any assault on a member of our staff extremely seriously. This incident, like any assault on our officers, will be fully investigated. The offender responsible will be held accountable. We thank the Corrections Officers whose immediate and professional response was essential in containing the situation and ensuring the safety of their colleague.

The assault comes a week after the union representing corrections officers called for an increase in staff and changes to inmate discipline rules following a deadly attack on an officer at the Stillwater prison.