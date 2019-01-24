O’Driscoll Expects Cell Phone Bill to Pass [PODCAST]

State Representative Tim O'Driscoll from Sartell joined me on WJON today. Tim believes the hands-free device bill will pass and become law. O'Driscoll says support for this is bi-partisan. He says he is against legalization of marijuana for recreational use and doesn't expect it to be voted on during this session.

O'Driscoll is concerned that the new House Majority hasn't pushed any bills to vote at this point but did indicate that still have plenty of time remaining in the session. Listen to the conversation below.