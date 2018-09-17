O’Driscoll, Everett Meet for Candidate Forum on WJON

ST. CLOUD -- The two candidates running for State House in District 13B were on the News @ Noon Show on Friday for a candidate forum.

Incumbent Republican Tim O'Driscoll of Sartell is seeking his fifth term. He says longevity at the state capital helps you get more things done.

I'm really pleased to report again to central Minnesota that after a three-year effort and a strong strong bipartisan approach, we were able to pass under my leadership a pension reform and stabilization bill for the hundreds of thousands of employees in the state of Minnesota, and the political sub-divisions and retirees.

O'Driscoll won the seat by a vote of 70 percent to 30 percent over his DFL opponent two years ago.

Democrat Heidi Everett of St. Wendel Township says she plans to get votes by door knocking and a lot of face-to-face conversations.

This is her first try for a political office and says she decided to run because she doesn't like the partisan politics she has seen in St. Paul.

What I'm hearing over and over again is that our voters are tired of the lack of civility. Let me give you an example of this, last week Jeff Howe was on this program and he had talked about how close we were to the Republicans having in his exact words "full control of state government". Full control is not the language of compromise.

House District 13B includes the communities of Sauk Rapids, Sartell, St. Stephen and Holdingford as well as the townships of Holding, Brockway, St. Wendel, LeSauk and the north half of Avon Township.

The general election is on November 6th.