Nystrom & Associates To Build New 20,000 Square-Foot Office in Sartell

SARTELL -- Nystrom & Associates in St. Cloud is changing zip codes. The company is in the early stages of building a new 20,000 square-foot facility next to Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell.

Executive Vice President Peter Nystrom says they specialize in mental health.

"We provide the community with mental health, and chemical health services, psychiatry services for medication management, psychological testing as well as in-home therapy for children and adults."

The new Sartell location will be one of 12 facilities across the state. Nystrom & Associates opened in the Midsota Center off of Highway 15 back in 2015.

He says they've been looking for a new space for about a year to help meet the needs of their growing business.

"We're coming to the end of our lease in about a year from now and we need about nine months to build. We're excited to move to Sartell. It's a great city, very business friendly and it's only three minutes from our existing location."

They plan to use roughly 15,000 square-feet right away, with the additional 5,000 square-feet available for future expansion.

The move will also create about 40 new jobs.