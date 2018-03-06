NWS: Monday’s Snow Totals

UNDATED -- Heavy snow fell across much of Minnesota Monday.

Some of the official totals according to the National Weather Service:

Nimrod - 13.5 inches

Clear Lake - 12.2

Brainerd - 10.3 inches

Browerville - 10.2 inches

Chokio - 10 inches

Wheaton - 10 inches

Cold Spring - 9.3 inches

Park Rapids - 9.3 inches

Princeton - 9 inches

New York Mills - 9 inches

Montevideo - 8.1 inches

Long Prairie - 8 inches

Little Falls - 8 inches

Foreston - 7.9 inches

Camp Ripley - 7.8 inches

Northfield - 7.5 inches

Waconia - 7.2 inches

St. Cloud (5 miles south) - 7 inches

Foley - 6.3 inches

Kimball - 6 inches

St. Cloud (SCSU) - 6 inches

Elk River - 5.4 inches