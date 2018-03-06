NWS: Monday’s Snow Totals
UNDATED -- Heavy snow fell across much of Minnesota Monday.
Some of the official totals according to the National Weather Service:
Nimrod - 13.5 inches
Clear Lake - 12.2
Brainerd - 10.3 inches
Browerville - 10.2 inches
Chokio - 10 inches
Wheaton - 10 inches
Cold Spring - 9.3 inches
Park Rapids - 9.3 inches
Princeton - 9 inches
New York Mills - 9 inches
Montevideo - 8.1 inches
Long Prairie - 8 inches
Little Falls - 8 inches
Foreston - 7.9 inches
Camp Ripley - 7.8 inches
Northfield - 7.5 inches
Waconia - 7.2 inches
St. Cloud (5 miles south) - 7 inches
Foley - 6.3 inches
Kimball - 6 inches
St. Cloud (SCSU) - 6 inches
Elk River - 5.4 inches