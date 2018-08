ATWATER -- The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a tornado in Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties on Friday night.

The EF0 tornado formed at 6:34 p.m. and lasted for about 11 minutes north of Atwater along Highway 12.

It was on the ground for just over 11 miles and was about 300 yards wide.

It produced mostly tree damage, but there was an overturned trailer and some minor structural damage.