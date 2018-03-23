Update: Winter Weather Advisory for Stearns County

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Stearns County from 8:00 p.m. Friday through 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Snow and blowing snow is expected, with between two and five inches of new snow possible.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from west central into southern Minnesota from late this afternoon into Saturday morning, where 6 to 9 inches of snow are expected.

Amounts will taper off rapidly toward the Mississippi River, with little or no snow falling east of there.